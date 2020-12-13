Another 1,590 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday out of 20,227 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 7.9 percent.

There there were 13 additional deaths for a total of 697 COVID fatalities province-wide.

At present count, 681 people are in hospital province-wide and 128 of them are in the ICU.

Meanwhile, according to updated data from the province available online, the Lac La Biche area was the site of another COVID-related death, with 2 now being listed for that municipality. At the start of the week, the data says the MD of Bonnyville has 47 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 50 active cases, the County of St. Paul is said to have 144 active cases and Lac La Biche has 67 active cases along with 1 active case considered in the County of Lac La Biche.

Withe files from Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com