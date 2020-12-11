A large online fish charter publication says Cold Lake has made its list of “17 greatest fisheries in North America”.

FishingBooker.com released the list at the end of November and says the lake boasts impressive numbers for anglers looking to make the big catch.

“Cold Lake is a favourite of Albertan ice fishers, with plenty of visitors from Saskatchewan and beyond. More importantly, the fish seem more than happy to live here. Lake Trout can reach 20 pounds or more. The Pike bite is just as brilliant. Throw in Whitefish, Burbot, Perch, and Sauger, and you have a great all-rounder that’s well worth stepping onto the ice for.”

Other spots on the list for fisherman include bodies of water in Belize, Costa Rica and in the Florida Keys.

“This has been a challenging year. Travel has been close to impossible, anglers have been stuck at home, and the places they love to visit have struggled as a result. However, North America is home to some truly outstanding fishing spots that are worth celebrating. With all this in mind, we wanted to highlight how special they are for anglers across the continent and beyond,” says Joris Zantvoort, Director of Communications at FishingBooker.

FishingBooker says it is “the world’s largest platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, with over 29,000 fishing trips available in more than 1,850 cities worldwide.”