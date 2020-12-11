Canada is not flattening the curve of the second wave of COVID-19. Federal health officials say unless Canadians reduce their close contacts and pay strict attention to public health restrictions, we could see between 90,000 to 135,000 new cases by Christmas Day.

Even more troubling is modelling data that show anywhere from 1,300 to 1,800 more deaths in the next two weeks potentially bringing the death toll to almost 15,000 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say the country is on a “rapid growth trajectory” and if we continue the way we are going the pandemic will only get worse.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam says the approval of a vaccine is the best news we have heard yet but urged people not to let their guard down and to remember to practice public health restrictions during the holiday season.