Another 1,566 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Alberta over the past day.

That’s out of about 16,800 tests for a provincial positivity rate of around 9 percent.

At present time 20,163 Albertans have the virus.

There were also 13 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

In the Lakeland, the MD of Bonnyville has 40 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 51 active cases, the County of St. Paul is said to have 150 active cases and Lac La Biche has 83 active cases along with 3 active cases considered in the County of Lac La Biche, according to Alberta Health Services.

With files from Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com