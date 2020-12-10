The St. Paul RCMP is saying a man wanted in connection to an assault back in October has been arrested. Mounties originally put the look-out for 44-year-old Lyle Tyson Cardinal back on October 28th after an incident in the community.

On Thursday the RCMP said in an update that they had found the wanted man in Saddle Lake and arrested him. Mounties say he’s facing charges including two counts of assault with a weapon and other charges.

He’s due to make an appearance in St. Paul court today, says the RCMP