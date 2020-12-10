A handful of front line health workers are set to be the first in Alberta to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced Wednesday the first 3900 doses will be administered in one week, on Dec. 16, to ICU doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and long-term care workers.

The first acute care staff to receive the vaccines will be from Foothills and Lougheed hospitals in Calgary, and the U of A and Royal Alexandra hospitals in Edmonton.

Shandro says a second shipment of vaccines is expected to arrive in Alberta later this month.

The province reported 1460 new cases of COVID-19 over the past day out of 16,800 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 8.7 percent.

There were also 13 deaths since Tuesday’s update.

In the Lakeland, the MD of Bonnyville has 43 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 53 active cases, the County of St. Paul is said to have 130 active cases and Lac La Biche has 81 active cases along with 3 active cases considered in the County of Lac La Biche, according to Alberta Health Services.

Written by Tina Karst, MyLehbridgeNow.com