Alberta’s top doctor says she is “more concerned than ever before, about the spread of this virus.”

On Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported another 1,735 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday as were 16 additional deaths.

There are now more than 20,000 people in Alberta with the virus.

Province-wide there are 609 people in hospital and 108 of them are in the ICU.

When asked if recent measures, put in place at the end of November, were strict enough, Hinshaw said “I believe that all of those restrictions have put us in a better position than we would have been had we not introduced those restrictions, however it’s currently looking like the measures that were put in place two weeks ago are unlikely to be sufficient to bend the curve downwards which is of course what we have to do if we’re going to protect our acute care system.”

Hinshaw says her team has been working very hard to put together a package of recommendations for discussion that will be presented to cabinet.

In the Lakeland, the MD of Bonnyville has 41 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 56 active cases, the County of St. Paul is said to have 105 active cases and Lac La Biche has 81 active cases along with 2 active cases considered in the County of Lac La Biche, according to Alberta Health Services.

Written by Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com