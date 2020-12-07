Mounties say arrests have been made after a Friday incident in Saddle Lake saw gunshots ring out. The RCMP hasn’t released a lot of details, but they are saying they were called out to home there at about 10:30 AM Friday after complaints of gunfire.

Mounties say they were provided with a description of a suspect vehicle which they caught up to later after a short pursuit. Four people were said to have been arrested, but the police are not releasing names as of yet. Nobody was said to be hurt during the incident.

The RCMP says an update and more details will be given after judicial hearings take place.