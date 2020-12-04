Alberta residents can voice their opinions on policing in the province through a new online survey.

Public feedback from the survey will help the provincial government as they begin a review of the Police Act. The survey is open until January 4 and covers several topics including the role of the police in the community, officer discipline and the process for handling complaints.

Justice Minister Kaycee Madu says the government is committed to reforming the way policing is done in Alberta.

“The Police Act has been largely unchanged since it was introduced in 1988. This is an important opportunity for Albertans to help us develop legislation that reflects the realities of modern policing and ensures that police remain accountable to their communities and responsive to their needs.”

Government officials have previously met with stakeholders representing law enforcement, health and social services, municipalities and Indigenous communities to discuss changes to policing. Survey responses will also be taken into account for changes made which is expected to come in the fall.

Written by Nikita Ganovicheff, MyLloydminsterNow.com