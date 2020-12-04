Another 14 COVID-related deaths have been reported in Alberta, including one in the Lakeland. Alberta Health Services is saying in its online data that Lac La Biche has now had a death related to the virus.

Alberta has also set another record for the number of new daily cases of COVID-19. A total of 1,854 people tested positive for the virus over the past day out of just over 19,600 tests.

That also pushes the provincial positivity rate to 9.5 percent.

There are now 17,743 active cases of COVID-19 across Alberta.

In the Lakeland, the MD of Bonnyville has 31 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 75 active cases, the County of St. Paul is said to have 61 active cases and Lac La Biche has 68 active cases along with 2 active cases considered in the County of Lac La Biche, according to Alberta Health Services.

With files from Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com