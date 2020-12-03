The Alberta RCMP is putting out tips for residents to deter would-be porch pirates this holiday season.

So far this year, the RCMP says they’ve received 670 reports of people stealing mail across the province, and last year they got over 4,000. With more packages moving either by people buying things online or sending and receiving presents through the mail, they are offering ways to protect and make sure gifts get in the right hands.

People are encouraged to take steps like checking their mail every day, planning to be home when packages arrive or pick an alternate drop point for their items. They should also track their shipments and opt to sign for packages when they arrive, and if they’re planning to be away, have a neighbour or someone trusted sign for items.

It’s also recommended that people never mail cash, and consider installing security cameras for an added layer of security.

The RCMP adds that people that they can report suspicious activity to them, and this will inform them where to look for suspects, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future.

All December, the Alberta RCMP will be posting tips to social media in an effort to encourage vigilance regarding mail theft and other crimes.

Written by Dan Soul, MyLethbridgeNow.com