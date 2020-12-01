The provincial government says the ID-349 tax revenue distribution saga has been settled between Lakeland municipalities. In a release issued Monday afternoon, the Minister of Municipal Affairs Tracy Allard announced that ID-349 district will now be “amalgamated into the MD of Bonnyville and the tax revenue from the former ID properties will be shared with the other three municipalities each year on a per capita basis.”

“This funding agreement shows what we can do when we tap into the collective wisdom of Alberta’s municipal leaders. Collaboration, relationship building, and working together is key to creating visibly local results in community after community. I want to thank [Bonnyville – Cold Lake – St. Paul] MLA Hanson for showing leadership on this file and to the four municipalities for working together to create a solution that benefits the region,” said Allard in the release.

As for funding, the City of Cold Lake will get $15,374,526, the Town of Bonnyville is said to receive $6,884,881, the MD of Bonnyville will be given $2,200,000, and the Village of Glendon will receive $990,150 for the 2020 year. The province noted that funding amounts will vary in future years depending upon tax revenues generated.

“The M.D. of Bonnyville is very pleased with today’s announcement and the effort by the GOA to bring this longstanding issue to a close. We appreciate the willingness to not only consult with us, but to entertain our made in the Lakeland solution. We believe this agreement that was built in the spirit of collaboration will provide stability to the municipalities involved and benefit all of the residents in our region,” said MD of Bonnyville Reeve Greg Sawchuk

The solution was said to be agreed upon by all parties and cannot be changed “unless all four municipal partners agree,” says the province