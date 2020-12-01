Alberta has set a new record for the number of new daily COVID-19 cases at 1,733.

That beats the previous record set over the weekend by two cases.

The province set another record for the number of active cases as well with 16,454.

Right now there are 453 people in hospital with the virus and 96 of them are in the ICU.

There also were eight additional deaths in Alberta over the past day.

In the Lakeland, the MD of Bonnyville has 24 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 62 active cases, the County of St. Paul has 52 active cases and Lac La Biche has 49 active cases, according to Alberta Health Services.

Written by Tina Karst, MyLehtbridgeNow.com