The St. Paul RCMP are looking for help from the public in locating 16-year-old Ethan Mountain , who was said to have been last seen in St. Paul on November 29th. Ethan was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with a dark camouflage pattern and a black FXR jacket. Police say they are concerned for his well-being.

Ethan is described as:

– 5’9” tall / 133 lbs

– Black hair / brown eyes

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Ethan Mountain, they are asked to contact the St. Paul RCMP Detachment at 780-645-8888 or their local police.