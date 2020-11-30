The Town of Bonnyville says it will not be moving forward with the idea of a potential mask bylaw being enforced in the community. Town Council held a special meeting inside town hall on Monday afternoon to discuss the idea of putting the wheels in motion on a potential mask mandate.

The consensus from the council was that a potential bylaw may not encourage more people to wear masks and also may be hard to enforce given the towns’ limited peace officer roster.

The council voted to continue following the province’s recommendations and guidelines without moving ahead on a mask mandate for the town.

Council did point out that if COVID-19 case numbers did continue to expand and the province was to change the guidelines, the question of a mandate in town could be brought back to the table.