The Bonnyville Pontiacs season is now on pause. The Alberta Junior Hockey League says the regular season has been temporarily stopped as the league follows provincial regulations announced last week.

The 2020-2021 season had got underway on November 13th featuring limited seating at the games. The Pontiacs had a record of 2 wins and 2 losses at the time of the pause.

The league says its board of governors is set to meet on December 19th where they will hash out a timeline and what they suggest may be updated protocols for a start-up.