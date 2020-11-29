A Lakeland school will be receiving a donation as a result of an online challenge. Alberta Milk says Glendon School has won a $5000 donation to its athletics program after entering their #PassOffChallenge contest in partnership with the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association.

“For this contest, students showcased their best sports skills in a short video clip, making use of fun transitions and music. Many student-athletes showed off more than just their sports skills by coming up with creative ways to include their teammates in their entries in times when they couldn’t physically all be together,” said Alberta Milk in a release.

Over 80 challenge videos were said to have entered and Canadian track and field athlete Sage Watson made the picks for winners based on creativity, uniqueness, and school spirit. Glendon joined Kitscoty High School, Cochrane High School and Jasper Place High School in Edmonton as winners.

All the contest entries can be seen by using the hashtag #PassOffChallenge on TikTok and Instagram.