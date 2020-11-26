The Town of Bonnyville says it anticipates the switchover to the new regional waterline to happen soon. In a letter the town posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, the town says it is readying for what will need to take place when that switchover occurs.

They say the switchover should occur either at the end of this month or into December and will require a flush of the water distribution system in town due to the change from chlorination to the new chloramination purification.

When the changeover does happen, the town is recommending residents flush their own plumbing by running water for around 10 minutes or when water colour changes or cloudiness goes away. They also say people using dialysis machines will need to remove the chloramines from the water before use.

The town says they’ll be providing an update on exact dates when they become available before beginning the flushing process.