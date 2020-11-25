Elk Point RCMP say they are asking for public help to find 21-year-old Jenny Lynn Badger. Badger was last seen on November 24th at approximately 12:00 a.m., in Frog Lake. There is a general concern for her well-being and police would like to locate her.

Jenny is described as:

– 5’4″ – 130 lbs

– Brown hair

– Brown eyes

– Last seen wearing a camo jacket, white shirt, jeans

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jenny Lynn Badger, you are asked to contact the Elk Point RCMP Detachment at (780) 724-3964 or your local police.