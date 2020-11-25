The City of Cold Lake says their popular Santa Claus Parade will not be moving ahead this year. The city made the announcement via Facebook on Wednesday, saying the new health restrictions put in place by the province the day before was the reason the event could not go ahead.

The city had planned to go ahead with the event earlier in the month, with the idea it would be held in reverse with people viewing stationary floats. In the post online, the city says it “[looks] forward to continuing the tradition next holiday season.”