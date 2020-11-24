Albertans can expect new COVID-19 health measures to be announced on Tuesday, November 24th.

During an update Monday afternoon, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said her update was going to be brief as she was providing new recommendations for the cabinet’s consideration.

Hinshaw announced another 1,549 cases of coronavirus confirmed province-wide on Sunday (Nov. 22). That puts the total new case count over the past five days to 6,729.

“It’s clear we’ve reached a precarious point in Alberta. The virus is spreading faster and more widely than at any other point during the pandemic,” Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Hinshaw says this is like a snowball going down a hill growing bigger and faster. “It will continue unless we implement strong measures to stop it.”

She stressed during Monday’s update that we must take action and waiting any longer will impact our ability to care for Albertans in the weeks and months ahead.

In the Lakeland, The MD of Bonnyville is said to have 26 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 50 active cases, The County of St. Paul has 38 active cases and Lac La Biche has 21 active cases.

Cases in Alberta:

– 48,421 Total cases

– 1,549 Cases on Nov. 22

– 34,779 Recovered cases

– 476 Deaths

– 13,166 Active cases

– 328 In hospital

– 62 In intensive care

– 2,127,729 Total tests completed

(19,474 on Nov. 22)

– 1,420,248 People tested

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com