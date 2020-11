Imperial Oil’s Cold Lake operations say the site has been designated a COVID-19 outbreak location by Alberta Health Services. In a Facebook post made by the company on Friday, the company says they are currently contact tracing and asking members of their workforce to self-isolate as a precaution.

The company says the outbreak designation is an “important reminder of how easily the virus can spread.” An update on the COVID-19 numbers is expected from the province on Monday afternoon at 2 PM.