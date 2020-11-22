Bonnyville – Cold Lake – St. Paul MLA Dave Hanson has been appointed to the chair position of the Northern Alberta Development Council. He’s expected to be in that position for the next 2 years.

The council is a provincial government agency that says it investigates northern Alberta’s economic and social development priorities, programs, and services and then makes recommendations to the provincial government. Other members of the group include Lac La Biche County Mayor Omer Moghrabi and Community Futures Lac La Biche board member Peter Cardinal.

Hanson was elected to the Bonnyville – Cold Lake – St. Paul riding in the last provincial election in 2019 after representing the riding of Lac La Biche – St. Paul – Two Hills.