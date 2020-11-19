Police in Lac La Biche say they are left looking for some life-saving equipment that was stolen from a local fire hall. Mounties there say the Rich Lake fire hall was the site of a break-in back on Tuesday.

Among the equipment now missing is a Jaws of Life (Hydraulic Rescue Tools), pump and hoses to activate the tools, an AED, and a thermal imaging camera. The estimated cost of the items is $40,000.

“These tools are essential in saving lives in emergency situations,” says Corporal Glenn Ellsworth, Lac La Biche RCMP. “We are asking the person(s) responsible for the break and enter to do the right thing and return these items to the Fire Hall so another life can be saved.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have been in the area of the fire hall between November 14-17 and seen anything suspicious to contact them at 780-404-2500 or Crime Stoppers.