Police in Elk Point say four men are facing charges after a call about suspicious vehicles in a field turned up guns and ammo. It happened on November 12th.

Mounties say they responded after getting reports of two vehicles stuck in a field in Frog Lake. Police are saying they found out the vehicles in question were stolen out of Bonnyville and Lloydminster back earlier in November.

While conducting a search of one of the vehicles, The RCMP says a rifle, ammunition and a knife were seized. None of the four suspects were said to have a firearms licence.

20-year-old Taylor Dillon, 25-year-old Ronald Jimmy and 35-year-old Kezia Lewis, all of Onion Lake, Saskatchewan, and 31-year-old Joshua Lecky of Lloydminster are facing charges including possession of weapon for dangerous purposes.

All have since been released after judicial hearings and are due to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on December 3rd.