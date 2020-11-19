Northern Lights Public School division is confirming a positive case of COVID-19 linked to a student at Bonnyville Centralized High School. In a release available on the school’s website, the board says all students and staff “who are considered close contacts of the individual have been contacted and directed to self-isolate.”

“All other staff and students have also been notified. Out of respect for privacy, and in accordance with Alberta Health Services guidelines, we cannot disclose any personal details about the positive case.”

According to NLPS, the school remains open “to in-person learning and students who have not been identified as a close contact can continue to attend school. Students who are required to isolate will be supported by the school through online and remote learning methods.”

The school board says anyone who enters a school building needs to complete the Daily Self-Screening for COVID-19 checklist and cannot enter the facility if they answer “Yes” to any of the questions.