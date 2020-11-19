Another 732 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta.

Those positive cases were reported out of about 13,000 tests which means a provincial positivity rate of about 5.5-per cent.

There are now 10,057 active cases in the province – a decline of 11 cases from Tuesday’s update.

Eleven additional deaths have also been reported in the past day with November proving to be an especially deadly month for COVID-19 patients in Alberta.

In fact, almost one-quarter of all COVID deaths in the province have happened since Nov. 1.

Currently, there are 287 patients in hospital with the virus, and 57 of them are being treated in the ICU.

Meanwhile, the community of Saddle Lake is now in a 2-week “circuit-breaker” shutdown as they deal with cases. Essential services will remain operating but businesses there are closed and council is urging residents to stay in their homes, sanitize often and wear masks.

According to AHS, the MD of Bonnyville is said to have 29 active cases and the City of Cold Lake has 25 active cases. The County of St. Paul is said to have 20 active cases and Lac La Biche is said to have 14 active cases.

With files from Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com