Mounties in Bonnyville say a two-day operation looking to arrest wanted people has turned up a few suspects. On November 12 and 13th the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment Members, Bonnyville General Investigation Section and the Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit worked together to complete a round-up of wanted persons in and around the town of Bonnyville.

As a result of the operation, they are saying a total of 9 people were arrested on outstanding warrants. Of those 9, additional charges were laid on the following individuals:

Stephen Noel Hurst, 37, of Bonnyville, is charged with:

– Possession of Stolen Property

– Obtaining Lodging by Fraud

– Fail to Comply with Release Order

Hurst has been remanded into custody to appear in court at a later date.

Darryl Anthony Fontaine, 40, of Kehewin, is charged with:

– Resisting Arrest

Fontaine was released by a Justice of the Peace to appear in Court at a later date.

Justin Blair Moses, 39, of Saddle Lake, Alberta, is charged with:

– Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

– Possession of a Firearm While Unauthorized

– Possession of a Firearm in a motor vehicle

– Careless Storage of a Firearm

– Operation of a Conveyance (Motor Vehicle) while Prohibited

– Fail to Comply with Release order x 2

– Possession of a Firearm while Prohibited x 2

– Possession of a Controlled Substance

– Driving an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Moses has been remanded into custody to appear in court at a later date.

Preston Leon Halfe, 23, of Goodfish Lake, has been charged with:

– Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

– Possession of a Firearm while Unauthorized

– Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

– Careless Storage of a firearm

– Failing to Comply with Release Order X 2

Halfe has been remanded into custody to appear in court at a later date.

Mounties are asking for information on these or any other crimes, which can be submitted to the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200 or Crime Stoppers