Mounties in Bonnyville say a two-day operation looking to arrest wanted people has turned up a few suspects. On November 12 and 13th the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment Members, Bonnyville General Investigation Section and the Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit worked together to complete a round-up of wanted persons in and around the town of Bonnyville.
As a result of the operation, they are saying a total of 9 people were arrested on outstanding warrants. Of those 9, additional charges were laid on the following individuals:
Stephen Noel Hurst, 37, of Bonnyville, is charged with:
– Possession of Stolen Property
– Obtaining Lodging by Fraud
– Fail to Comply with Release Order
Hurst has been remanded into custody to appear in court at a later date.
Darryl Anthony Fontaine, 40, of Kehewin, is charged with:
– Resisting Arrest
Fontaine was released by a Justice of the Peace to appear in Court at a later date.
Justin Blair Moses, 39, of Saddle Lake, Alberta, is charged with:
– Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
– Possession of a Firearm While Unauthorized
– Possession of a Firearm in a motor vehicle
– Careless Storage of a Firearm
– Operation of a Conveyance (Motor Vehicle) while Prohibited
– Fail to Comply with Release order x 2
– Possession of a Firearm while Prohibited x 2
– Possession of a Controlled Substance
– Driving an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
Moses has been remanded into custody to appear in court at a later date.
Preston Leon Halfe, 23, of Goodfish Lake, has been charged with:
– Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
– Possession of a Firearm while Unauthorized
– Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
– Careless Storage of a firearm
– Failing to Comply with Release Order X 2
Halfe has been remanded into custody to appear in court at a later date.
Mounties are asking for information on these or any other crimes, which can be submitted to the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200 or Crime Stoppers