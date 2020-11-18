The RCMP in Cold Lake says the doors of their detachment are locked to the public starting Thursday. Mounties say before heading to the detachment, people should call ahead at 780-594-3302.

The RCMP will take collision reports, statements and criminal record checks via email at RCMP.KColdLakeDet@rcmp-grc.gc.ca and reporting of crimes of damage, theft or loss of property under $5000.00 can be made online as well.

The detachment says they would like to “ensure the public that we will still have boots on the ground as there will be no changes in police response and will continue to meet the needs of our communities and areas we serve.”