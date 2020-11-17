The Municipal District of Bonnyville says it is encouraging residents to follow the new targeted health measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Alberta Health Services released new guidelines late last week in an attempt to protect the healthcare system and avoid more restrictive measures.

“For the next two weeks, I ask our residents, for the sake of their health and the health of others in our community, to take the targeted measures to heart,” Reeve Greg Sawchuk said.

“We must do our best to help limit the spread of COVID-19 to protect our most vulnerable community members and to make sure our healthcare system doesn’t become overburdened by new cases. We know that our economy cannot afford another lockdown scenario and that opinions vary widely on how it should be handled. I would ask that we all take a step back and respect one another.”

The targeted measures from AHS include:

• No social gatherings inside your home or outside of your community. Instead, socialize

outdoors or in structured settings, like restaurants or other businesses that are subject

to legal limits and take steps to prevent transmission.

• Fifteen-person limit on social and family gatherings – indoors and outdoors – where

people are mixing and mingling.

• Limit of three cohorts: your core household, your school, and one other sport or social

cohort. Young children who attend childcare can be part of four cohorts.

• Wear a mask in all indoor work settings, except when alone in a workspace or where an

appropriate barrier is in place.

• Employers in office settings are to implement strategies to reduce the number of

employees in the workplace at one time.

• Restaurants, bars, lounges and pubs must stop liquor sales by 10 p.m. and close by 11

p.m. (Nov. 13-27).

• Fifty-person limit on wedding ceremonies and funeral services.

• Faith-based gatherings limited to one-third capacity at one time.

Updates to these regulations can be found at alberta.ca/covid19.