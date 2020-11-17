A staggering 20 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Alberta over the past 24 hours.

Province-wide there were 860 new cases reported in the past 24 hours out of just over 12,000 tests which is a provincial positivity rate of 7%. In The Lakeland, Cold Lake is now said to have 25 active cases, The MD of Bonnyville also has 25 active cases, The county of St. Paul has 16 active cases and Lac La Biche has 14 active cases.

A new record was also set for the number of active cases, which currently stands at 10,031.

On a positive note, Alberta Health Services has declared outbreaks at Chinook Regional Hospital and the Bow Island Health Centre to be officially over, as of Nov. 14.

With files from Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com