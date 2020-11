The Cold Lake RCMP are asking for help to locate 16-year-old Kaedance Cummings. Cummings was last seen on November 13th at around 2:00 p.m at her home in Cold Lake.

Kaedance is described as:

– Indigenous female

– 5’0″ – 120 lbs

– Short black hair

– Brown eyes

– Black bulky jacket

– Grey sweater

– Khakis

If you have information on the whereabouts of Kaedance Cummings, you’re asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment at (780) 594-3301 or your local police.