The provincial government is looking for feedback when it comes to firearms. The province has announced both an online survey as well as a pair of telephone town halls when it comes to provincial firearms policy and what they call the “federal government’s gun grab”.

“The Alberta Firearms Advisory Committee, chaired by Brooks-Medicine Hat MLA Michaela Glasgo, is examining the impact of the federal ban of more than 1,500 firearms. In light of this ban, the committee will consider how provincial firearms policies can best meet the needs of law-abiding Albertans. This work will support responsible gun owners, as will the establishment of a provincial firearms office and the appointment of a chief provincial firearms officer”

The town halls are scheduled on November 17th and the 23rd and will accommodate about 1,000 people on a first-come, first-served basis. Meanwhile, the survey is now online and is open to the public until December 6th.

“The Government of Alberta is committed to protecting public safety and ensuring law-abiding firearms owners are respected. Recent legislation announced by the federal government would punish hard-working farmers, hunters and other lawful gun owners while failing to address the true problem: the flow of illegal firearms throughout Canada from south of the border. Albertans must be heard, and these consultations will help Alberta’s government develop a responsible firearms-use policy that deters criminals without attacking law-abiding gun owners – and in turn, free up the courts for serious matters,” says Kaycee Madu, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the province.