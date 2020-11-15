The MD of Bonnyville has announced its 2021 budget open house presentation will head online. Earlier this fall, Council hosted two 2021 Budget Open Houses, with a third being scheduled for Bonnyville back on November 9th. Due to restrictions on public gatherings put in place by the Province of Alberta, the Bonnyville Open House was postponed.

The MD says that the meeting will now be online via Facebook on Wednesday, November 18th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A URL and information on how residents will be able to ask questions during the online meeting will be provided soon on their website a well as their Facebook page.

In the meantime, The MD has released some information that was on display at the open houses, which is now on the official MD of Bonnyville website.