The City of Cold Lake says it will host a modified version of the annual Santa Claus Parade this year. The city says the announcement is to ensure physical distancing and adhere to provincial COVID-19 health restrictions.

Instead of a traditional parade with moving floats passing by stationary spectators, this year’s event will be held in reverse. Decorated floats and displays will be stationary along 50 Avenue, while spectators drive a designated route to view the floats from their vehicle.

“It’s important that we are able to bring Santa and the Christmas floats back to Cold Lake for the kids this year, but we must do it safely,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “By avoiding groups of people gathering together on the sidewalk we can reduce the potential for virus spread, and families can enjoy the sights and sounds of the parade from the comfort and warmth of their vehicle.”

The reverse parade will be held on Friday, November 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. Spectator vehicles will enter 50 Avenue eastbound from Highway 28 and follow the route northbound on 49th Street. Static floats and displays will be parked facing west on 50 Avenue and facing south on 49 Street. Road closures will be in effect on 50 Avenue from Highway 28 to 49 Street, and 49 Street from 50 Avenue to 54 Avenue from 4-8 p.m.

The City says it continues to accept float registrations. Forms are available online at www.coldlake.com and can be dropped off at the Energy Centre or emailed to energycentre@coldlake.com. As a heads up, the city says float registrants should be aware when decorating, the left or “driver’s side” of their float will be most visible to parade-goers.