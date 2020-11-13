Premier Jason Kenney announcing new measures to try to curb the rapid growth of COVID-19 in Alberta.

He made the announcement via teleconference from his home in Calgary, as he is currently in a two-week quarantine. Kenney says he was notified he was in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case on Monday. He’s been tested and is awaiting results.

Starting Friday, and for the next two weeks, all restaurants, bars, lounges and pubs in regions under enhanced status must cease liquor sales by 10pm and close by 11pm.

There will also be a two-week ban on indoor group fitness classes, team sports activities, or group performances in Edmonton and surrounding areas, Calgary and surrounding areas, Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, Red Deer and Lethbridge.

Other health measures surrounding group gatherings like weddings, funerals and faith-based activities are also in effect for regions under an enhanced status and will be in place until further notice. They are as follows:

– Maximum attendance of 50 at wedding or funeral ceremonies.

– It is recommended all faith-based activities limit attendance to one-third capacity per service.

– Residents should not hold social gatherings within their homes and should not plan social gatherings outside their community.

– It is recommended employers in office settings implement measures to reduce the number of employees in the workplace at one time.

– All existing guidance and legal orders remain in place in all areas.

The number of new COVID-19 cases rose by 860 on Nov. 11 and there were ten additional deaths.

At present time there are 225 people in hospital and 51 of them are in the ICU.

In the Lakeland, The MD of Bonnyville is said to have 17 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 6 active cases, the County of St. Paul has 12 active cases and Lac La Biche has 9 active cases.

Written by Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com