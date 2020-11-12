Portage College is commemorating Métis Week from November 12 to 16.

Due to COVID, the school says things will be a little different this year. There is one live event that will be streamed with the remainder of the activities prerecorded and available at any time. The good news, says the school, is that because of this the sessions are available to everyone in all communities.

Celebrations will start with a live Métis flag raising. The white infinity symbol will be raised proudly outside the main entrance at the Lac La Biche campus. The flag-raising will be shared on Facebook live and will commence at eleven a.m. on November 12.

The yearly week-long event commemorates the anniversary of the death of Métis leader Louis Riel and celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of Métis people.

“Although we would love to have everyone gathered at the College as usual for Métis Week celebrations, we recognize the risks and respect protocol measures that are in place due to the COVID pandemic,” said Nancy Broadbent, President and CEO of Portage College. “We look forward to learning virtually about the rich Métis culture in our region.

Throughout the week, the College social media accounts say they will be celebrating with messages from the region on how to make bannock, jigging and fiddling, among other topics.

All Métis Week Celebration videos can be accessed on the College website at any time for the convenience of viewers, says the school.