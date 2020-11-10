The Bonnyville Centralized High School Santa’s Elves will be returning and looking for help spreading Christmas cheer. The group has been handing out Christmas gifts to children in need in the area since 1971.

This year will see some slight differences in how the program is run. The wrapping night will be spread out over several nights with limited volunteers and donated toys will go into a “quarantine storage”.

The group says toy and gift donations have to be in by December 8th and can be dropped off at a variety of locations around town like Ducharme Motors, the Red Apple store on Main Street and the C2 Centre. Monetary donations are also being accepted, with a deadline of January 8th.

Last year, the group says 416 kids got a gift from the program.

More information on the program is on the school’s Facebook page.