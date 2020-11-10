There are now almost 8,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

After days of website reporting issues, the province was able to release specific information on the current situation Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, there were 644 new cases confirmed out of about 13,000 tests while the number of active cases rose to 7,965 -another new record.

There have also been seven additional COVID-related deaths.

Province-wide, there are 192 people in the hospital, 39 in the ICU.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says these numbers are concerning and officials are considering what further steps may be needed.

She says in her position, she has to be mindful of both the impacts of the virus and the impacts of isolation and unemployment and that whatever measures are implemented, voluntary or mandatory, they will only be effective if Albertans follow them.

In the Lakeland, The MD of Bonnyville is said to have 21 active cases, Cold Lake is dealing with 7 active cases, The County of St. Paul has 18 active cases and Lac La Biche is said to have 4 active cases.

With files from Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com