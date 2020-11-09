The Bonnyville Festival of Trees will have a different look as it goes ahead this holiday season. The event will turn virtual for 2020.

An online auction is being planned to start on November 23rd that will allow people to bid on four decorated trees as well as the famous Wine Tree and other items. The auction will bring in donations for the Bonnyville Child and Adolescent Mental Health Clinic.

The auction will run until December 4th. In between time, officials with the event say the public will have a chance to visit a small viewing area of the tress and auction items inside of town hall. The area will be undertaking COVID-19 precautions.

The event is said to have raised around $140,000 since it began for local non-profits.