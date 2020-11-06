Lac La Biche RCMP say they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Keisha Monias. Keisha was last seen in Lac La Biche on October 31st. Mounties say there is concern for her safety and well-being and police would like to speak with her.

Keisha is described as:

· 5’7″

· 119 lbs

· Brown hair

· Brown eyes

The RCMP believes Keisha may be in the Edmonton area.

If you have any information on Keisha’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477