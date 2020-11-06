The RCMP in Cold Lake say they are investigating a crash near the city that has left one person dead. On Thursday morning at around 7 AM, mounties say they were called out to the intersection of Highway 28 and Township Road 624.

Mounties say their preliminary investigation has revealed a truck was travelling northbound on Highway 28 and an SUV was heading southbound when a head-on collision took place. A third vehicle reportedly veered into a ditch to avoid the collision and the occupant was not injured.

The RCMP says the 55-year-old driver of the SUV from Ardmore was pronounced deceased at the scene. The adult male driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Cold Lake RCMP along with an RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate. They say all possible contributing factors to this accident remain under investigation.