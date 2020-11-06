Mounties say a wanted man remains at large after a search of an area near Plamondon. The RCMP says their search for 35-year-old Darren Larose near Range Road 162 and Township Road 670 ended at 6 PM on Wednesday with no sign of the man.

Larose is wanted for attempted murder stemming from an incident that occurred in Caslan back on Oct. 26 say the mounties. They allege a firearm was used in a robbery at a home.

On November 3rd at around 6:30 p.m. a truck that RCMP officers suspected to be transporting Larose was located and a pursuit was started by police in the Heart Lake area. A tire deflation device was utilized and the truck stopped near Range Road 162 and Township Road 670. All but one occupant fled the scene.

Three other suspects were arrested a short time later in the area. Police say seized three firearms, ammunition, a machete, and drugs believed to be methamphetamine from inside the truck. The truck was reported stolen from the Bonnyville area a few days prior, says mounties.

Clayton Huppie (37) of Lac La Biche was charged with 11 offences, some of which include:

· Operation while prohibited

· Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine

He was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on November 16th. The others arrested were released by police.

Larose remains at large and is described as:

· Indigenous

· 5’11, approximately 200 lbs

· Black braided hair and brown eyes

· Tattoo under right eye

· Wearing dark pants and a sweater

Darren Larose should not be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone that may know his whereabouts is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380 or your local police.