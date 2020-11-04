The month of November is being dedicated to the awareness of family violence and its prevention. The RCMP says Alberta has the third-highest rate of self-reported intimate-partner violence among the provinces

“With increased awareness, along with the support and help of partner agencies and all community members, we can make a positive impact on the fight against this destructive and preventable public safety issue.”

A number of organizations around the province are hosting events including the Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre in Cold Lake. A candlelight vigil is reportedly being planned at their offices on November 19th starting at 7 PM.

The centre is also readying for its Festival of Peace online auction, which will start on November 26th.

A number of town and city councils in the Lakeland area have also highlighted the month to promote the prevention of family violence.