Lac La Biche mounties say as of Wednesday afternoon a search is still on for a wanted man after an incident near Plamondon. On Tuesday night mounties sent out a tweet that a suspect in a recent incident was still at-large in an area near Highway 55 west of Lac La Biche.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP say they are currently on scene searching for the wanted man near Range Road 162 and Township Road 670 south of Plamondon in a rural area.

The RCMP says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Residents have been evacuated as a precaution by police while a search of the immediate wooded area is being conducted.

Darren Larose (35) of Caslan, Alta., is described as:

· Indigenous

· 5’11, approximately 200 lbs

· Black braided hair and brown eyes

· Tattoo under right eye

· Wearing dark pants and a sweater

Mounties are asking residents to avoid the area and contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 if they see anything suspicious or anyone hitchhiking in the area near Highway 55.