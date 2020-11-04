Alberta’s top doctor says the province is averaging 567 new cases of COVID-19 every day.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw calls this a large and troubling number and one that drives home the challenge we are facing.

Hinshaw says “what we saw over the weekend were very concerning, high numbers and at the same time they were concerning, they were also plateauing. This is not enough. People should not let their guard down … it’s not enough to plateau. What we need is to bring those numbers down.”

There were 581 new cases on Friday, 525 on Saturday, 592 on Sunday and 570 on Monday.

Both Edmonton and Calgary have more than 2,000 active cases each, something Hinshaw says is also a problem.

She’s asking Albertans to limit their interactions and network connections in an effort to try to bend the curve downward.

As of Monday afternoon, the province had a total active case count of 6,110. That’s up from 5,172 Thursday afternoon.

There were also 15 deaths reported over the past four days.

In the Lakeland, the MD of Bonnyville has 11 active cases, Cold Lake is said to have 16 active cases, The County of St. Paul has 11 active cases and Lac La Biche is said to still have an active case.

Written by Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com