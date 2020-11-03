The Legion branch in Bonnyville says it will be going ahead with a Remembrance Day ceremony. The branch has announced that it will be hosting a commemoration at the legion in town, located at 5112 52nd Ave.

A Remembrance Day ceremony was usually held inside the field house of the C2 in past years. The branch says this year will be an outdoor ceremony with the hall opening up after to limited visitors starting at 12:30 PM.

The ceremony is expected to begin around 10:45 AM. The poster made by the branch says it is “Bonnyville’s only Remembrance Day ceremony this year”.