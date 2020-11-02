Mounties in Cold Lake say three people have been charged after a brief chase ended in a field. It happened on October 27th at around 2:30 a.m.

A Cold Lake RCMP officer was said to have found a suspicious vehicle bearing a stolen license plate. The officer initiated a traffic stop when the truck fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle was said to have entered a field where they became stuck and continued to flee on foot.

RCMP Police Dog Service was sent out and three suspects were arrested. The RCMP says one suspect obtained a minor injury from a dog bite. Officers say they located a loaded AR-15 style firearm and a duffle bag with several loaded magazines near the truck on the track.

James LEES (22) was charged with 33 offences, some of which include the following:

· Flight from Police

· Dangerous operation of a Motor Vehicle

· Driving while Prohibited

· Possession of stolen Property under $5,000

· Possession of a Prohibited Weapon x 7

· Unauthorized Possession of a firearm

· Possession of a Prohibited Weapon knowing it was Prohibited x 7

· Possession for dangerous Purpose x 2

· Possession of Prohibited weapon in a Motor Vehicle x 7

Lees was remanded into custody and set to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on November 3rd.

Myles Desjarlais (40) was charged with 17 offences, some of which include the following:

· Flight from Police

· Dangerous operation of a Motor Vehicle

· Possession of stolen Property under $5,000

· Possession of a Prohibited Weapon x 7

· Unauthorized Possession of a firearm

· Possession of a Prohibited Weapon knowing it was Prohibited x 7

· Possession for dangerous Purpose x 2

· Possession of Prohibited weapon in a Motor Vehicle x 7

· Fail to comply with Release Order x 3

Desjarlais was released and set to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court December 8th.

Miah HARTLEY (18) was charged with the following:

· Flight from Police

· Dangerous operation of a Motor Vehicle

· Possession of stolen Property under $5,000

· Possession of a Prohibited Weapon x 7

· Unauthorized Possession of a firearm

· Possession of a Prohibited Weapon knowing it was Prohibited x 7

· Careless use of a firearm

· Possession for dangerous Purpose x 2

Hartley was released and set to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on December 8th as well.