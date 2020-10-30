Elk Point mounties have charged two people in connection to a firearm and stolen property. The RCMP says on October 28th they were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at a local business in town.

Upon arrival, police say they located the vehicle bearing a stolen licence plate. The vehicle was searched by police and they say a 9mm rifle, two extended magazines, ammunition and stolen were located.

RCMP officers say they reviewed the surveillance tapes for the building and were able to locate the two suspects a short time later at a restaurant nearby.

During a search subsequent to arrest, police say they located the following:

– a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine

– stolen driver’s license

– several stolen cheques

– ammunition

– one stolen credit card

– stolen mail

37-year-old Chad Cardinal and 21-year-old Randall Pasquayak, both of Saddle Lake, are facing charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by a crime.

Cardinal has been remanded into custody to appear at the St Paul Provincial Court on November 2nd and Pasquayak has been remanded into custody to appear at the St Paul Provincial Court on November 5th.