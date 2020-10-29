Mounties in St. Paul are looking for help finding a wanted man in relation to what they call a “serious assault” earlier on Wednesday. The RCMP says the suspect fled prior to police arriving and has not been located. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Lyle Tyson Cardinal (44) of Saddle Lake First Nation, Alta., is wanted for Assault with a weapon (x2), Assault causing bodily harm, Uttering threats (x3) and Theft of motor vehicle.

Lyle Tyson Cardinal is described as:

· First Nation

· 6’ tall / 209 lbs

· bald and brown eyes

Cardinal’s current whereabouts are unknown. Police are asking public not to approach him but to contact police immediately if located.